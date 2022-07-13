Watch CBS News
West Metro Fire: 'Not much left of the Snow Creek Fire'

By Raetta Holdman

Firefighters Still Working On Snow Creek Fire In Jefferson County
West Metro Fire said Wednesday afternoon there is not much left of the Snow Creek Fire. It started Tuesday afternoon near Highways 8 and 285 in Jefferson County.

Snow Creek Fire West Metro Fire Protection District


35 firefighters spent Wednesday working on containment of the Snow Creek fire. while a helicopter from Douglas County did water drops.

The fire did prompt pre-evacuation notices to 60 residences in the Mount Lindo and tip of Willow Springs. Those people are all back home.

Wildland firefighters from Pike & San Isabel Forest and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control joined West Metro in the rugged terrain.

The fire is on a steep, rocky ridge making it accessible only by foot so crews are hiking in.
Mount Lindo remains closed.

Crews are working are working their way around the fir, clearning debris, digging a fireline, checking for hot spots and cutting out burned vegetation.

Containment was 50 percent Wednesday reported.

West Metro warned with the warmer temperatures today, more smoke could be visible.

The fire department warned with those warmer temperatures and lower humidity mean fire danger in the district is high.

