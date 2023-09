West Metro Fire mourns the loss of firefighter who died in car accident

West Metro Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of its own after announcing Friday that a crewmember who was a firefighter and paramedic had died.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of our West Metro family members.

Firefighter/Paramedic Jeffrey Kaiser passed away suddenly as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

With his family’s permission, we will release more information in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/h5EwHKeKmn — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 31, 2023

