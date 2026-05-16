Weld County Republican Party accepts resignation of former county chair facing child prostitution charges

Two days after Weld County Republicans Chair Hunter Rivera was arrested in Northern Colorado for allegedly soliciting child prostitution, he resigned from his position.

The party condemned Rivera after he was arrested during a Larimer County Sheriff's Office operation targeting child predators. The sheriff's office said dozens of people responded to online listings posing as minors selling sexual acts, and Rivera and Ismaaeel Abdur-Rahmaan were arrested when they arrived at the agreed upon location.

Ismaaeel Abdur-Rahmaan and Hunter Rivera Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Rivera and Abdur-Rahmaan are both facing multiple charges in connection with the operation.

Colorado State Senate and House Republicans called for Rivera's immediate resignation on Friday, calling the charges "sickening, horrifying and beyond reprehensible."

The Weld County Republican Party confirmed Saturday afternoon that it has accepted Rivera's resignation.

"The Weld County Republican Party has received and accepted the resignation of Hunter Rivera as County Chair, effective immediately," the party said in a social media post. "Per the bylaws of the Weld County Republican Party, 1st Vice Chair Adrienne Sandoval shall exercise the duties and functions of Chairman until a successor is duly elected and qualified at a future meeting following the procedures and timeline specified in our bylaws."