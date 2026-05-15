Chair of Weld County Republicans among men arrested in connection with Northern Colorado child predator operation

Two men in Northern Colorado, including Weld County Republicans Chair Hunter Rivera, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to buy sex from children.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said investigators were conducting an operation targeting child predators by posing as minors selling sexual acts on local websites. The sheriff's office says that, while several dozen people responded to the listings, two men showed up at the location agreed upon to buy sex, where deputies were waiting to arrest them.

Deputies arrested Rivera, who lives in Windsor, and Fort Collins resident Ismaaeel Abdur-Rahmaan and booked them into the Larimer County Jail. Both men are facing charges of soliciting a child prostitute, internet luring of a child, cybercrime-soliciting to arrange a minor prostitute and attempted sexual assault on a child.

Ismaaeel Abdur-Rahmaan and Hunter Rivera Larimer County Sheriff's Office

"Children are not property to be bought or sold," said Sheriff John Feyen. "Human trafficking is modern day slavery, and we won't tolerate it in Larimer County. I hope this operation sends a strong message. It doesn't matter who you are, if you try to hurt kids in our community, you will be held accountable."

Rivera's profile on the Weld County Republicans website says he has worked for several legislators, including State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and State Reps. Mike Lynch and Ryan Armagost.