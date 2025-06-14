Weekend heat builds across Colorado

After a week of unsettled weather, Colorado is in for a drier weekend—though not entirely quiet. And while summer officially starts next week, the heat is already making itself at home.

CBS

While most of the Front Range will remain dry, don't be surprised if you see a few high-based showers or feel a sudden gust of wind this weekend. These showers likely won't bring much rain to the ground, but gusts up to 50 mph are possible—especially Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

CBS

Thunderstorms will mostly stay confined to far eastern Colorado. The best chances for severe storms—capable of producing golf ball-sized hail and 70 mph winds—are from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in areas east of a line from Fort Morgan to Limon.

CBS

Temperatures will soar into the 90s across the Denver metro area through Monday, with a strong ridge of high pressure keeping things hot and mostly dry.

CBS

Tuesday brings a short-lived break from the heat as a cold front sweeps through. Highs will drop into the 80s with a chance for showers and storms. By Wednesday, skies clear again and temperatures stay below 90°F one more day. By Thursday, the heat returns with a vengeance. Highs in the 90s dominate the forecast late next week, with some areas possibly reaching the low 100s next weekend (June 21–22), just in time for the official start of summer.