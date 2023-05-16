Man arrested while driving ex-girlfriend's car is sentenced for her murder

Wayne Lotz was sentenced to life in prison Monday in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Michele Scott of Conifer. Investigators found the woman's body after Lotz had been pulled over while driving Scott's car.

Less than two weeks prior to her murder, Lotz had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to the most recent protection order which Scott had filed against him. She had reported domestic violence incidents and filed protection orders against Lotz for two years, according to a press release from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Scott's body was found about three miles from her South Timber Trail home on Feb. 15, 2022, two days after friends and neighbors called 9-1-1 to express their concern for her welfare. They reported to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators that they had not seen Scott since Feb. 10, had failed to show up at a Super Bowl watch party, and wasn't answering her cell phone.

RELATED Wayne Lotz Arrested In Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend Michele Scott

Friends broke into Scott's house the morning of the 14th and called deputies again. Scott's Toyota Highlander was missing, her dogs had been cared for, and her cell phone was left inside the home.

An undated photo of murder victim Michele Scott. First Judicial District Attorney's Office

Deputies also found what appeared to be smeared blood on a vehicle parked in the garage, as well as in other locations in the garage and home.

That afternoon, deputies found a rug and moving blanket located in the area of Pleasant Park Road and South Ridge Road. Scott's body was found a half mile away under a pile of rocks.

According to the DA's press release, Scott's legs were bound with a dog leash and bungee cord, her wrists and arms tied with a braided rope and a horse lead, and with a brown leather leash around her neck. An autopsy determined she died of strangulation and blunt force injuries.

Lotz was charged with first degree murder, auto theft, tampering with a deceased body, tampering with physical evidence, and - because he also had Scott's credit card when he was arrested - criminal possession of a financial device.

A jury found Lotz guilty on Friday at the conclusion of a five-day trial. The jury deliberated three hours, per the DA's Office.

Monday, prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Lotz to the maximum possible sentence on each count.

"It is appropriate in this case for this defendant because he is a multi-state, multi-victim, domestic violence offender," stated Chief Deputy District Attorney Tyra Forbes in the press release. "He finished serving out a sentence on a protection order where Michele was the protected party a mere 10 days before he killed her."

Wayne Lotz following his arrest in February 2022. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The judge gave Lotz a life sentence on the murder charge, then added a total of 16.5 years for the other counts.

Scott was 55 years old at the time of her murder.

If you are being abused or know someone who is, please visit Violence Free Colorado to find the domestic violence program nearest you. Anyone in crisis or in need of immediate help, dial 911 or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or TTY (800) 787-3224.