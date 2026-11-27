A popular Denver record store has been hit by a vehicle that was traveling too fast for a second time this year. Denver police say Wax Trax was struck Wednesday morning after an at-fault driver was going south on Washington and failed to stop at a red light. A vehicle going west on 13th Avenue then hit the building. The at-fault vehicle lost control, spun and hit two pedestrians, while the second vehicle lost control and struck the building.

Wax Trax

The at-fault driver was cited for failure to stop at a red light. None of the people involved in the crash were seriously hurt.

Wax Trax co-owner Pete Stidman is asking the city to do more to make 13th Avenue and Washington Street safer. The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure added barriers and bollards in front to help but Stidman says it is not enough. Stidman says this is the second time in 6 months the store has been hit by drivers not paying attention. He wants to see major changes before something more drastic happens.

"This was a small-size SUV that went through the bollard and hit the building," Stidman said. "If that would've been a Ford F-150, the building would be maybe damaged beyond repair."

Stidman says if the crash had happened 10 minutes earlier, it could have been deadly.

"My dad had just walked through there and he's 82 years old," Stidman said. "He's one of the founders of Wax Trax. Nearly could've been a serious tragedy."

Stidman has asked the city to help stop speeders in the area around the store. He says the city also provided changes to traffic signage in the area.

"Any barrier that they put there, it's just a Band-Aid," Stidman said. "The problem is the street is designed for speed. It's designed as a highway. Stripes and bollards is what the city has been doing so far, but it hasn't worked."

Stidman has been in constant talks with the city about making the streets narrower to slow drivers down. He says speed tables have been recommended. He said anything would help to make the area safer.

"To have the streets where people go 50 mph doesn't make sense," Stidman said. "You can put in speed warning signs, but it won't make a difference either. You have to design the street so that people naturally go slower."

Stidman says he will go back to the city to ask for more changes in the area. He says Black Friday is his second biggest shopping day of the year and he's lucky to be open. This is needed for their livelihoods.

DOTI responded to the changes and said DOTI placed that jersey barrier there for the business as a temporary measure, and is considering what immediate, near- and longer-term treatments might help prevent future incidents.