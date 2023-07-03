Waterway activities restrictions lifted on Clear Creek
The Jefferson County Sheriff in conjunction with the City of Golden lifted restrictions on waterway activities on Clear Creek on Monday morning. The restrictions were put in place on June 1 because of high water levels and swift-moving water.
While water flow has since decreased since the peak, users are urged to be very cautious when participating in activities on Clear Creek.
Additional Information from the Golden Fire Department:
- Clear Creek still presents many risks to the public due to water temperature, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers (manmade or natural obstruction such as a tree, root system, fencing, or guard rails), and other safety considerations.
- Keep an eye on pets and children as they will be swept away quickly if they lose their footing or fall in unexpectedly. The surface can look manageable, but the current underneath can be so strong that it may not be possible to stand up.
- If someone does fall in the water, do not go in after them. Keep an eye on them as best you can and follow them downstream along the bank until rescue crews can arrive. You can try to reach the person from the shore with a branch or rope, but not at the risk of falling in yourself.
- Clear Creek is not a "lazy river" float. PFD / lifejackets are STRONGLY recommended at any water level. Helmets are also strongly recommended along with water footwear to prevent cuts and slips.
- Water activities and being under the influence do not mix. Chances of bodily injury are increased when under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
