Waterway activities restricted on Clear Creek due to risk, rising water levels

Waterway activities are limited on Clear Creek in unincorporated Jefferson County, as well as those portions of Clear Creek within the City of Golden, including Vanover Park. Starting on Thursday afternoon, water activities prohibited include all single-chambered air-inflated devices such as belly boats, inner tubes and single-chambered rafts, as well as "body-surfers" and swimming.

According to the restrictions, kayaks, whitewater canoes and multi-chambered professionally guided rafts, river boards, and Stand-Up Paddle Boards (SUPB) are allowed on Clear Creek but are encouraged to observe extreme caution due to the safety concerns surrounding swift-moving water and floating debris. Those users and occupants must have the use of a Type I, Type III, or Type V Coast Guard-approved paddling life jacket and a water use designed helmet, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The temporary water restrictions will remain in effect until water levels decrease.

Additional Information from Jefferson County Sheriff's Office:

• Clear Creek is a known Type IV water area, which increases public risk due to water temperature, blasted rock, undercut rocks, potential strainers, and other safety considerations.

• Water height and flows are expected to rise as the heavy snowpack continues to melt in the coming days.

Violators may be issued a summons for a class 2 petty offense, punishable by a fine of one hundred dollars. These restrictions will be strictly enforced in an effort to minimize the risk to those using the waterway.

"Clear Creek is fed by snow runoff, and this winter, we were fortunate to be far closer to our normal levels of snow accumulation than the last couple of years," according to Lt. Marc Staley with the Golden Fire Department in a statement. "This is already translating to higher water levels in Clear Creek than the last couple of years and it will continue to rise for the next several weeks." Lt. Staley warns that the force of the water is not the only danger. The higher the flow, the less you can see and avoid hazards in the water such as rocks, sticks, and debris that could cause serious injury. "The power of the river is a sight to see but please keep an eye on pets and children as they will be swept away quickly if they lose their footing or fall in unexpectedly. If someone does fall in the water, do not go in after them. Keep an eye on them as best you can and follow them downstream until rescue crews can arrive. You can try to reach the person from the shore with a branch or rope, but not at the risk of falling in yourself."