Watering rules take effect Monday for Denver, Aurora

New water restrictions for City of Aurora to go in effect

Watering rules went into effect Monday for Denver and Aurora residents. For some, that means new limits on how much and when watering can happen.

In Denver, rules include:

Only water between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Water no more than three days a week. For much of the summer, when it is cooler and during monsoonal periods, two days a week is sufficient.

If you water during the hottest times of the day or during windy periods, you can readily lose half your water to evaporation. That's wasteful and expensive.

Don't let your sprinklers water the sidewalk and the driveway.

In Aurora, residents may water no more than two days a week. Other rules include:

Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., watering vegetable or flower gardens by hand is allowed.

Hand watering (hose or manual sprinkler attachment) of grass lawns follows the same guidelines as an automatic sprinkler system. The maximum number of days per week and daytime watering restrictions outlined above apply.



Water waste such as excessive runoff, pooling water in landscape or hard surfaces and spraying onto hard surfaces (sidewalks, driveways, gutters, streets or alleys) is not permitted.



Broken sprinkler systems should be repaired or shut off as soon as possible to prevent waste.



Use a hose nozzle and shut-off valve when watering your garden or washing your car.

New sod, seed and irrigation systems require a permit. Call 303.739.7195 or click here for a permit application and additional information.

Report water waste violations.



Aurora Water advises that you wait until May 15 to turn on your sprinkler system.

Residents with questions can contact Aurora Water at Conservation@auroragov.org or call the Water Conservation Hotline 303-739-7195.

Denver Water also advises customers to "be thoughtful about your water use- indoors and out."