New water restrictions for City of Aurora to go in effect: "I think most people are very conscious of how water is used"

New water restrictions for the City of Aurora go into effect on Monday, May 1. Aurora residents may water no more than two days a week.

Even addresses will be allowed to water their lawns on Sundays and Thursdays, while odd addresses are permitted to water lawns on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Multi-family, HOA and non-residential areas can water Tuesdays and Fridays.

As always, watering is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30.

Don't let Colorado's snowy winter fool you - Aurora's water storage is only at 53% capacity. Half of Aurora's water is from the South Platte Basin and snowpack peaked in mid-April.

"The snow that fills those reservoirs is only 85% of the average. We didn't get snow where the rest of state got the snow," explained Greg Baker with Aurora Water.

Aurora Water is monitoring both water mountain water supply and in-town demands. The city approved stage I drought restrictions in February.

CBS

The goal is to maintain more than 30 months of water demands in storage to help buffer from Colorado's drought cycles.

"We do have water monitors out to help educate our customers and they will do enforcement if they see a violation," Baker said.

If you don't reduce, the city says it won't have water to provide, so they'll have to lease it.

The surcharge revenue pays for that.

Stage I drought results in surcharges of $1.95 per thousand gallons on top of the existing water rates, beginning in tier II for residential customers and for usage above 110% of the winter quarter average for commercial and multifamily customers.

Baker says if residents reduce their usage by 20%, they shouldn't notice a change in their bills.

"I think most people are very conscious of how water is used. They recognize the importance. I think most people are going to embrace these new restrictions," Baker said.

Aurora Water advises that you wait until May 15 to turn on your sprinkler system.

Residents with questions can contact Aurora Water at Conservation@auroragov.org or call the Water Conservation Hotline 303-739-7195.

For more information visit: https://bit.ly/426JrpK