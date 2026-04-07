Aurora City Council approves Stage 1 Drought water conservation measures, limits outdoor watering to 2 days per week

On Monday night, the Aurora City Council approved Stage 1 Drought water conservation measures. That limits outdoor watering to 2 days per week and restrictions on cool weather turf installation.

CBS

The City of Aurora posted on its website that they are asking residents to cut their outdoor watering by 20% due to the drought conditions.

Outdoor irrigation is limited to two days per week (see table below) and is not permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

No new cool weather turf can be installed

Private pools cannot be filled; however, topping off pools that are already full is allowed. Shared community pools will still be allowed in Stage 1.

Decorative water features are not permitted.

Restaurants will serve water only upon request from patrons.

Restrictions for water waste go into effect. This includes water pooling, watering sidewalks or streets, irrigation leaks and unrestricted hose use.

The city said that its reservoirs are about half full and the return to sustainable levels will likely require several winters.

droughtmonitor.unl.edu

Aurora Water also advised customers to wait until May 15 to turn on their sprinkler system.

The Denver Board of Water Commissioners implemented mandatory water restrictions and declared a Stage 1 drought on March 25, which limits Denver Water customers to outdoor watering two days a week.