Water World rides damaged by weekend heavy rain
Some water rides were closed on Monday at Water World in Federal Heights due to damages caused by weekend storms.
Heavy rain took out some rides for at least the day, including "The Lost River of the Pharoah's," "Warp Speed" and "Zoomerang."
The "Thunder Bay" wave pool was also impacted.
Water World said the lazy river could open at some point on Monday.
