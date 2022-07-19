Water World opens new Colorado-themed area

Water World is a fun way to beat the summer heat, and now visitors have a new themed area to explore, and it's all about Colorado.

"It's a hat tip to Colorado because Colorado was so great to us during COVID," said Joann Cortez, Director of Communications at Water World.

Water World opens Alpine Springs, a Colorado themed area. CBS

The 7-acre space is called Alpine Springs, and it features two new attractions.

Roaring Forks is a water coaster. There are two paths to the splashdown pool, so each two-person team can see and even taunt their competitors as they go. The experience includes enclosed spaces, open air stretches, hills, fast corners, and open air "flying saucer" turns. Roaring Forks joins the Mile High Flyer, as the park's second water coast, and together they are the only two water coasters in Colorado.

Alpine Springs also features Centennial Basin. which is a two-person rafting experience. The rafts travel down an enclosed tube with Colorado-themed visual effects surrounding them. The tube dumps out into a mega-bowl with the Colorado State seal in it.

Water World is now serving adult beverages with alcohol. CBS

In addition to Alpine Springs, Water World now serves adult beverages with alcohol, including pina coladas and margaritas.

Water World is a community-owned waterpark, so money spent there goes back to the community.

"Every dollar, every penny goes right back into the community and serves our community with sports programs, scholarships. We never turn a kid away from any sport they may want to play," Cortez told CBS4.

