Another day of cold, rainy weather forces Water World to be closed

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Water World will be closed on Tuesday as Colorado's Front Range continues to see wet and cold weather. The water park in Federal Heights has had to close several other times this year for similar reasons.

People who have "pick-a-date" tickets for Tuesday can use that ticket any other day this season by visiting Ticket Services on the way into the park.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, a good chance for rain in the Denver area in the morning Tuesday will give way to a smaller chance for showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly dry weather will be coming in the evening.

Temperatures are staying unusually cool for mid-June.

