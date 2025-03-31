Water main break disrupts traffic on Colorado Boulevard in Denver

Drivers traveling south on Colorado Boulevard ran into some delays on Monday morning. A water main break closed all southbound lanes near Mexico Avenue about 3 a.m.

Denver Water told CBS News Colorado that a 12-inch diameter pipe broke near 1629 South Colorado Boulevard.

A water main break closed all southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard near Mexico Avenue on Monday, March 31, 2025. CBS

Seven customers on South Colorado Boulevard from East Mexico Avenue to East Florida Avenue were without water. Service will be restored after the water main repairs are completed.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at Iowa Avenue.