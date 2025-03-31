Watch CBS News
Water main break disrupts traffic on Colorado Boulevard in Denver

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Drivers traveling south on Colorado Boulevard ran into some delays on Monday morning. A water main break closed all southbound lanes near Mexico Avenue about 3 a.m.

Denver Water told CBS News Colorado that a 12-inch diameter pipe broke near 1629 South Colorado Boulevard.

watermain-break-s-co-blvd-frame-6294.png
A water main break closed all southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard near Mexico Avenue on Monday, March 31, 2025. CBS

Seven customers on South Colorado Boulevard from East Mexico Avenue to East Florida Avenue were without water. Service will be restored after the water main repairs are completed. 

Southbound traffic was being diverted at Iowa Avenue. 

Jennifer McRae

