Water main breaks under Dayton Street in southern part of Denver metro area

A water main break took place over the weekend in an Arapahoe County neighborhood. It happened on Dayton Street between Peakview Avenue and Caley Avenue.

A large crack could be seen in the street on Sunday afternoon, and the street was closed as a result.

Arapahoe County officials said they were worried the break could lead to a sinkhole.

A crew from Denver Water was working on repairs.

The repair job was expected to take between 6 and 8 hours.