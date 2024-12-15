Water main breaks under Dayton Street in southern part of Denver metro area
A water main break took place over the weekend in an Arapahoe County neighborhood. It happened on Dayton Street between Peakview Avenue and Caley Avenue.
A large crack could be seen in the street on Sunday afternoon, and the street was closed as a result.
Arapahoe County officials said they were worried the break could lead to a sinkhole.
A crew from Denver Water was working on repairs.
The repair job was expected to take between 6 and 8 hours.