Water main breaks under Dayton Street in southern part of Denver metro area

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

A water main break took place over the weekend in an Arapahoe County neighborhood. It happened on Dayton Street between Peakview Avenue and Caley Avenue.  

water-main-break.jpg
Arapahoe County

A large crack could be seen in the street on Sunday afternoon, and the street was closed as a result.

Arapahoe County officials said they were worried the break could lead to a sinkhole.

A crew from Denver Water was working on repairs.

The repair job was expected to take between 6 and 8 hours.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

