1 injured, 1 person in custody as Denver police investigate shooting at Washington Park

Denver police are investigating a shooting at Washington Park, the popular 155-acre park that spans several blocks, Sunday afternoon.

DPD said it was investigating a shooting there around 2:45 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive and another person was in custody, DPD said around 3:10 p.m.

Multiple Denver cruisers were seen racing to the park with lights and sirens on.

A large portion of Washington Park was taped off on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 after Denver police said a shooting occurred at the park. CBS

Witnesses on social media describe hearing at least two gunshots and seeing people running from the area.

The park itself sits in Denver's Washington Park neighborhood, generally between South Downing Street to the west and South Franklin Street to the east, and between East Virginia Avenue to the north and East Louisiana Avenue to the South.

A large portion of the park was closed off with police tape by 3 p.m.

A bicycle lies on the ground near Washington Park on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 after Denver police say a shooting occurred at the park that afternoon. CBS

Prior to the shooting, the park was packed with people, as the park is popular with runners, walkers, bicyclists, dog owners, and families. Afterward, a bicycle was seen on the ground in the bike path as investigators photographed the scene and searched for evidence.

CBS News Colorado spoke to several witnesses who all declined to go on camera but said they were shaken up and surprised that a shooting occurred at the park on a busy weekend afternoon.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or said what may have led to the shooting.