Warm, quiet start to the week before fire danger spikes and storms return to Colorado

Colorado is heading into a much warmer and quieter pattern to start the week. High pressure building over the western U.S. will bring several days of sunshine and steadily climbing temperatures through midweek.

After a near-freezing start for parts of the plains early Sunday, afternoon highs will rebound quickly into the 70s.

CBS

That warming trend accelerates into the start of the workweek.

By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures across the Front Range and eastern plains will climb well above seasonal averages, with widespread 80s expected. Some areas on the far eastern plains could approach 90 degrees by Wednesday—nearly 20 degrees above normal for mid-April.

CBS

Dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds will combine to elevate fire danger across much of the state by Wednesday.

CBS

A series of storms is expected to move into the region starting Thursday, bringing a shift toward cooler temperatures and more active weather. That could include a few cold fronts and chances for precipitation heading into next weekend.