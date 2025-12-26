Warm Colorado Christmas boosts business, delights some residents, but disappoints visitors

Christmas in Colorado usually means snow boots and winter coats. In 2025, it looked more like spring, with many people spending the holiday week in shorts and T-shirts. The unusually warm December weather has been good for some businesses.

For five years, the Hip Pops Gelato truck typically sees sales slow down in the winter. But in its sixth year, it has been different. Owner Asi Shlomo says business is up about 20% thanks to the mild temperatures.

"This is not a real winter. Right?" Shlomo said. "We're wearing T-shirts and shorts on Christmas. We work year-round, but, this year, we're doing a little bit better thanks to the weather."

The warmup was obvious the day after Christmas at Clement Park in Littleton, where families filled the playground and skate park instead of sledding hills. For Isla and Axel VanHoose, it meant a chance to try out new roller skates and play outside.

"I kind of like it being a hot Christmas," Isla said. "Usually it's cold." Axel echoed that sentiment. "And we only get hot cocoa. Now, we get milkshakes."

They admitted it doesn't feel much like Colorado winter. "I think there was, like, one inch of snow this season," they joked.

But not everyone is enjoying the sunshine. A pair of visitors from California said they came hoping for snow and are leaving disappointed.

"It feels weird because it's so hot," one visitor said. "We wanted snow and cold weather, but it's almost the same temperature as home. Maybe worse because it's raining there right now."

For businesses like Hip Pops, the warm streak isn't the worst thing, even if Coloradans know snow is needed.

"We need some snow," Shlomo said. "But you won't hear me complaining. It's nice to have this spring weather right before New Year's."

Meteorologists say the warm pattern may not last. Snow is expected to return heading into the weekend.