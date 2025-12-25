Coloradans make the best out of warm Christmas weather at local parks, sports bars for Broncos game

If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, it's safe to say that dream didn't come true in Denver this year. With record heat in Denver on Dec. 25, runners, bikers, families, and pets all filled Wash Park to take advantage of the rare forecast.

CBS

Tim Vanhein walked the trail in Christmas pajamas with his family, sharing, "We're used to a winter white Christmas, and I'm not too mad about it, though it feels like SoCal."

His wife Sally added, "We've been here for like, seven years, and this is the nicest Christmas. Usually, we're stuck inside. So this year, we decided to take advantage and come out to Wash Park."

But in Colorado's mountains, where ski resorts are working to keep snow on the trails, some people weren't as excited about the idea of a warm Christmas, especially as dry weather can lead to a greater wildfire risk.

CBS

"Honestly, it's kind of worrying, like getting rain on December 25. I've lived here for almost 20 years, since I was four years old, and I've never seen something like this," Will Estle said.

Even tourists traveling to Breckenridge for a winter getaway came to discover they may have needed a different packing list.

Michael Caruso said he was visiting from Houston and said, "Everyone out here looks like they're all bundled up. I was honestly going to get my shorts and, you know, short sleeves."

Thursday was the hottest Christmas in Denver's recorded history at 71 degrees. And just as people are outside enjoying the weather, many were also warming up to the idea of a Broncos Super Bowl.

CBS

Highland Tavern in Denver opened for the Christmas night Broncos vs Chiefs game, and owner Brian Sommatino had almost a full bar within an hour of welcoming in the fans.

"I've been doing this for 35 years, and this is one of the best Christmases I think we've ever had," Sommatino said.

And he knows that Christmas isn't just about the gifts you get or games you win or lose, but who you spend it with.

"With the Broncos playing tonight, it has extended our Christmas beyond belief, and now we have so many more people to celebrate with," Sommatino said.

So even if celebrations may have looked a little different this year, it's clear the holiday spirit was all around Colorado.