Famed Denver lawyer Walter Gerash Dies at 96

Walter Gerash, a legendary Denver lawyer, died Sunday evening of natural causes, according to his family. Gerash was 96 and practiced law in Denver for more than five decades. He was known for his brash, theatrical style in front of juries. Gerash represented heavyweight boxer Ron Lyle, who shot and killed his former trainer, former Denver Police Sgt. James King, who was acquitted in the 1991 murder of four bank guards and Ross Carlson, who murdered his parents.

Gerash family

In a published profile of his father in 2008, Dan Gerash, who is also a lawyer, said, "My father has a zeal for justice like nobody I know."

"It's in his blood," said the younger Gerash."It's in his heart. Fighting for people who are oppressed or having their rights violated really is his life."

Gerash was born in New York City on Nov. 24, 1926 and was raised in the Bronx. He entered the Army at 17 according to his family, and later attended UCLA. He obtained a law degree from the University of Denver.

Gerash had two sons and two grandchildren and was a doting grandfather in recent years, according to his son, Dan. His father had recently been in hospice care at an assisted living facility. Plans for a memorial service are pending.