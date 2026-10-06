Walmart expanding drone delivery service into Denver and Seattle markets

Walmart's drone delivery service will expand into the Denver and Seattle metro areas beginning in 2027.

It's part of Walmart's plans to expand drone delivery service to more than 270 store locations nationwide. The company offers drone deliveries through its partnership with Wing, and already operates in metropolitan areas including Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Houston and Orlando.

Wing

Wing announced the expansion on Monday, stating that the move will offer fast delivery options to the Seattle and Denver communities.

"Adding new metros to our expansion speaks to how quickly people across the country are adopting drone delivery," said Wing Chief Business Officer Heather Rivera. "We're excited to serve the needs of busy families in nearly 20 major markets spanning diverse communities and climates by delivering the everyday items these families need fast."

The lightweight aircraft can carry up to five pounds and cruise at speeds up to 60 miles per hour. Wing says its drones complete thousands of residential deliveries each day.

"Expanding drone delivery to Seattle and Denver is about giving more customers a practical option when they need something quickly," said Walmart Senior Vice President of eCommerce Transformation Greg Cathey. "Walmart's stores put everyday items close to the communities we serve, and Wing helps bring those items to customers' homes in minutes."

Wing says it will introduce the drone delivery service to Denver and Seattle in 2027. Once available, customers will see the delivery option automatically when shopping on the Walmart app or on Walmart.com. Wing says customers can also place orders through the Wing app.