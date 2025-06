Wall collapses at old Bar Bar in downtown Denver

An exterior wall collapsed at the old Bar Bar in downtown Denver on Monday. The now-closed bar is located at 2060 Champa Street.

An exterior wall of the now-closed Bar Bar in downtown Denver collapsed. CBS

The back wall collapsed on Monday and damaged at least one vehicle parked on the property. No injuries to people have been reported.

What caused the wall to collapse is being investigated.

The manager told CBS Colorado that he has been working to reopen the bar. There was a fire at the building last year.