Denver set to decide on amendment for worker wage theft protection

A big decision on Monday could impact the pockets of thousands of workers in Denver.

On Jan. 3, Denver City Council members unanimously voted to move ordinance 22-1614 to a final vote on Monday. If passed, this will create a pathway allowing the auditor to seek restitution for unpaid and underpaid workers.

CBS

This local bill would create an additional and more accessible way for workers to recover their stolen wages.

In Denver, at least 1 in 10 workers have had their wages stolen. Those impacted include women, low wage and immigrant workers.

A 8:30 a.m. on Monday, those in support of the bill are expected to show up to city council and share their stories.

Colorado carpenter Jonathan Morales knows what it feels like to work and not get paid.

"We tried to get paid; we went to the hotel where they were staying, and he was just threatening us that he wasn't going to pay us," Morales explained.

In 2018, Morales and a couple of friends moved to Denver from Texas for a construction job. He said he worked for the company for two weeks and didn't get one cent for it.

"Me and one friend stayed here, and we were having a really hard time because we didn't have any money," Morales said. "We were staying in the car, taking a shower at the gym."

But he wasn't the only one.

"Two of the guys that were with me they weren't here legally, so they were scared to do something about, it," Morales added.

Unfortunately, this happens a lot in Colorado.

"People that are here illegally, or they're scared to ask, 'Hey, pay me what you are supposed to pay me,' because they are scared they are going to retaliate," Morales said.

Edgar Juaregui represents Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, a union that fights for the rights of construction workers.

"They come here to get a better life," Juaregui said. "Then, they see the situation and don't say anything. They just don't complain."

A report from the Colorado Fiscal Institute estimates that employers steal nearly $728 million from workers across Colorado.

Those impacted include low-income workers, women and workers of color.

"I would really like to see a change in Colorado because I've met a lot of people who are overworked, underpaid and sometimes not even getting paid," Morales said.

Council was scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. for its regular meeting when a final vote was expected to be made on the ordinance.

Last year Denver recovered a record $1.1 million in wages for workers. If passed, this ordinance will ensure Denver Labor has the right to help workers recover all wages legally owed, the minimum wage or the promised wage. It would also create more opportunities for wage justice for all, allowing worker complaints to go straight to the auditor and give workers the opportunity to bring a civil action to court.

"It is going to help our middle class community to recover, and they deserve it," Juaregui said. "If you work, you deserve to get paid."