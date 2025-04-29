Volunteer quilters ease pain of organ donor families in Colorado

At any given time in Colorado, there are about 1,200 people in need of a life saving organ transplant. In 2022, 278 people became organ donors after their deaths. It's a devastating loss for the families of the donors, but the gift of life for the organ recipients. The Donor Family Quilt Project is made up of volunteers who are dedicated to honoring the sacrifice those donors make to others.

"She said, 'We want to start making these quilts for Donor Alliance.' And I said, 'Stop right there. I'm in.'" Elaine McFarlane recalled about how she got started with the Project. "Because my husband was a twice kidney transplant recipient. Donor Alliance found him the gift of life twice."

CBS

It's that connection that drives McFarlane to continue making lap quilts. She and D'Anne Vangilder head up the Donor Family Quilt Project. Vangilder spent years as an ICU nurse. She cared for many patients who became organ donors. The quilts are very dear to her heart, too.

"It goes with them to the operating room. It's part of the ceremony. It's something bright and cheerful," she explained.

Over the years, they've put hundreds of hours into making quilts. They pick colors, patterns, and designs with the hope that they'll connect with a specific donor and their family.

"Quilts show that care that you've put some personal time and thought into giving something to somebody. They're warm and loving. You put quilts on your bed to snuggle up on, so I think it's a very personal item too." Vangilder told CBS News Colorado.

Donor Alliance provides the batting for the quilts. McFarlane and Vangilder source the backing from an out-of-state fabric supplier. Dozens of volunteer quilters stitch up the tops, and then quilts the parts together. In 2024, they make 370 quilts.

"I love the fact that I can be creative and spend time with my sewing machine and sew. But, I also like the fact that we're perhaps able to provide a little bit of comfort to a family during a really difficult time," Vangilder said.

CBS

Each quilt comes with a message for the donor's family.

"Please accept this with our gratitude. We hope it will provide you warmth and caring thoughts for many years to come," McFarlane read from the note enclosed with each quilt.

The dream of every crafter is that their creation can serve a greater purpose. In this case, the quilts are a tangible reminder of a life lost, but also of the lives saved through organ, eye, and tissue donation.

LINK: Donate Life Month

April is Donate Life Month. It a time when we honor donors and celebrate recipients. It's also a good time to talk to your friends and family about your organ donation wishes.