Volunteer medics in Colorado mobilize ahead of "No Kings" protests on Saturday

As many gear up to attend Saturday's protest in Denver, a team of volunteer medics is stepping in to ensure demonstrators stay safe.

Pulse Colorado is made up of EMTs, nurses, and paramedics who will be at the protest, ready to respond to medical emergencies ranging from dehydration and heat stroke to injuries caused by potential police force.

"Our job is to make sure protesters can focus on the message without having to worry about their safety," said Jake Paul, the group's medical coordinator. "We've got trained professionals spread across the area, and we're prepared for a range of scenarios."

EMT and volunteer street medic Jake Paul talks about the medical kit he keeps on his bike, which he'll ride at the "No Kings" protest in Denver on Saturday to help him treat a range of injuries and health issues, if needed. CBS

Pulse Colorado officially formed just one month ago, though many of its members have been doing protest medic work informally.

"There's always been a need for medics and safety at protests," Paul said. "We get all those resources together and then we get them to the organizations that are making these actions so they can focus on the bigger picture."

The group now includes about 20 medics: four EMTs, one paramedic, five registered nurses, and others with first aid certification. Their goal isn't just to patch people up; they're also providing communication support, safety logistics, and coordination.

"We respond to seizures, falls, dislocations, tear gas exposure -- you name it," Paul said from his medic bike. "Ambulances can take 15 minutes to an hour to arrive during a protest. That delay can make the difference in a critical situation."

Street medics did similar work during the 2020 protests in Denver and can often be seen at protests and rallies around the country. Some do that work more regularly for communities' homeless populations.

All members of Pulse are volunteers, paying out of pocket for medical supplies. Paul says he recently spent $400 of his own money assembling trauma kits.

"We rely on donations," he said. "Medical supplies are expensive, and we're doing our best to stretch what we have."

Among those joining Pulse for the first time this weekend is Jennifer Samudio, a registered nurse with experience in emergency departments, long-term care, and home health. She initially planned to attend the protest alone, bringing her own first aid kit and hoping to help if anyone needed her.

Jennifer Samudio packs her first aid kit in preparation for Saturday's "No Kings" protest in Denver. The Denver emergency room nurse will work as a volunteer street medic with the group Pulse Colorado. CBS

"I saw what was happening in L.A., and I just felt like I couldn't sit back anymore," Samudio said. "I made a post on Reddit asking for tips, and suddenly I was getting messages connecting me to Pulse. It just took off from there."

Samudio says she was driven to act, not only by what she saw on the news, but also by the people she works with every day.

"Many of my patients can't go to these protests, even though they want to. I feel like I'm there being their voice," she said. "If someone needs help, I can't ignore it."

Pulse medics will be easy to identify. Most will be wearing boots and tactical-style clothing, with medical crosses on their gear and clearly-marked backpacks. Some will be on bikes or near designated medical tents. A safety hotline will also be available during the protest, allowing people to call in for help if they can't find someone in person.

"Best case? We just hand out water, treat a few heat injuries, and eat pizza at the med tent," Paul laughed. "If we're bored, that means everyone's safe."

For more information, visit their Instagram @pulsecollective_co.