In an effort to bolster volunteer firefighter force, Polis announces executive order

A new executive order in Colorado better supports volunteer firefighters and emergency responders. Gov. Jared Polis announced his action in Golden on Wednesday.

The order call for calls state agencies and departments to provide up to five days of additional paid leave for employees to serve as volunteer firefighters and emergency responders. Polis says all employers should offer the same.

"To ensure we continue to encourage Coloradoans to engage in this critical volunteer work, it is important that employers, including the State of Colorado, support employees who volunteer and take time away from their employment to help with fire mitigation and suppression," the order stated.

LOUISVILLE, CO - DECEMBER 30: A wildland firefighter fights a fast moving wildfire that swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood on December 30, 2021 of Louisville, Colorado. State officials estimated some 600 homes had already been lost in multiple areas around Boulder County and were fueled by winds that gusted upwards of 100 miles per hour at times during the day. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Along with the governor, many wildfire experts say "fire season" is year-round in Colorado now. Some add having more volunteers helps with response times.

"Out here on the Eastern Plains, we rely on any resources we can get and having the extra manpower will allow for more resources with equipment and personnel. We appreciate the governor taking into consideration our needs out here in the more rural areas. I personally really appreciate the Governor's quick reaction and resolution to this matter," said Russ Watson, Kiowa County Fire Protection District Chief.

Earlier this summer, Polis announced millions of grant funding to help complete 49 wildfire mitigation projects across the state.