State using millions in grant funding to mitigate wildfire problem spots
Gov. Jared Polis said in order to respond to our "new normal" with wildfire threats in Colorado and the constant concern for communities like Evergreen, we need to work as hard at preventing wildfires as we do when we fight them. Through the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program will fund 49 projects across the state.
COSWAP will use $17.5 million in state stimulus dollars for ground fuels reduction projects.
"Fires are a natural part of the Western landscape," Polis said Monday morning. "The challenge is when they become out of control and can threaten populated areas. So we want to make sure that we have additional defenses for homes that are in the wildland urban interface above the community level and at the home level."
That includes funding programs like logging and clearing dead wood, as well as clearing vegetation in high risks areas. Different organizations from all over the state can request funding from the program to help pay for mitigation efforts.
Polis said while they already have close to 50 projects the program is helping, they are still accepting requests.
