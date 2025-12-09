Visit with Father Christmas at Denver's Four Mile Historic Park

Father Christmas is the gust of honor at Four Mile Historic Park's Brunch with Father Christmas. Dressed in lush, red robes, Father Christmas holds to the Victorian traditions of the spirit of Christmas cheer, feasting, and good times. The brunch buffet is provided by Organic Root Catering and includes all your breakfast favorites.

Four Mile Historic Park

"You can either come to the brunch, he'll come table to table and speak to everybody, or if you'd like to get the general admission ticket, come a little later after the brunch, he's going to participate in the whole event. He's going to be on the hayride. He'll run around for the yule log hunt, and he's happy to take all the pictures you like," said Kayla Amos, Marketing & Events Manager at Four Mile Historic Park.

If you're looking for a more adult celebration of the Winter Solstice, there is the Night Brunch. Krampus will be stirring up some trouble at that event. Krampus is a horned, demonic figure from Central European folklore who meets out punishment to bad little boys and girls.

LINK: Four Mile Historic Park's Holiday Brunches

Brunch with Father Christmas is Saturday, December 13, 2025. Night Brunch is Saturday, December 20, 2025. You can get $5 of tickets for either event with the promo code CBS5.