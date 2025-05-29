VISIT Denver launches new tool for planning summer fun

Denver is the place to be for all the "Summer in the City" activities

VISIT Denver is helping Coloradans play tourist in their own hometown. The nonprofit trade association has launched a website that compiles all the summer fun you could want in one location.

"It's specifically for locals for those of us who are in this region," said Taylor Shields, Director of PR & Communications for VISIT Denver. "It's a guide of all the things to do in Denver, so everything from events coming up this weekend, suggested itineraries, hidden gems that maybe we've lived here... I've lived here my whole life and don't know about... things to explore."

The website features all the traditional summer events that Coloradans have come to love like Film on the Rocks, City Park Jazz, and the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. It's also got details about wellness activities, outdoor adventures, arts & cultural events, and live music.

"There's a really cool event called Upper DownTUNES. So every weekday in Downtown, there's live music over the lunch hour. I work downtown, so I go, take my lunch or buy lunch from a nearby place and sit downtown...sit outside, watch the music and feel like I'm playing hooky for a couple of hours before I go to the office," Shields explained.

Upper DownTUNES is presented by the Denver Downtown Partnership and happens at 16th and Welton during the week. The website is great for itinerary planning including Micheline-recognized restaurants and fun free events. You can even make a weekend out of it.

"There are a bunch of deals. If you want to take a staycation, and go to a hotel, there's a bunch of deal. I think we have 80 different deals on our website ...for discounts," Shields added.

LINK: VISIT Denver's Summer in the City website

You can search the website by dates, events, times, locations, and family-friendly to get a more personalized experience.