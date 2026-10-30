VISIT Denver celebrating 20 years of Denver Arts Week

VISIT Denver is celebrating 20-years of Denver Arts Week. That is the 10-day celebration of all things arts and cultural across the city.

"I really feel like it really shows the depth and diversity of what we have which is pretty exciting. At the end of the day, it's really about families making memories and connecting with the city," said Flavia Light, Vice President and Chief Tourism Development Officer for VISIT Denver.

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The week kicks off with the First Friday Art Walk. This is a chance to explore Denver's creative neighborhoods. There will be special exhibits and activities in each of the 5 art districts: RiNo, Tennyson, Lavender Hill, 40 West, and Santa Fe. Santa Fe will be hosting it's annual Dia de la Muertos celebration which includes a Calavera face painting station, artist-made alters, dance and musical performances along with a community procession through the district.

Follow that up with Free Night at the Museums on Saturday. Denver's best museums and cultural institutions stay open late and offer free admission.

"I'm really excited. We have 18 museums participating this year. We'll have free shuttles from 5 to 10 p.m.. People can go through all the different museums. We'll have our own staff there guiding people," Light explained.

In addition to those two tent pole events, there will be some 300 other activities going on throughout the 10-day celebration. This year, VISIT Denver is highlighting the smaller organizations that bring arts to your neighborhood. For example, the RedLine Contemporary Art Center in Five Points features a compelling new work called "The Weight of Tomorrow."

VISIT Denver has created a new section on it's Denver Arts Week website to put art lovers directly in touch with art makers. The section can be sorted by neighborhood so users can find the smaller galleries or gift shops that may lie outside the bigger arts districts.

LINK: Start planning your Denver Arts Week Adventure

Denver Arts Week runs November 6 - 15, 2026 at various locations throughout the city.