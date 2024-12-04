Violent suspects identified within shoplifting ring, Aurora police says

The Aurora Police Department is cracking down on shoplifters. While it's not a violent crime, sting operations have helped investigators identify suspects wanted for more serious offenses.

APD recently dismantled a shoplifting ring operating at the mall and other retailers in the city.

Officers Chris Ozaluk and Kevin Manley patrol the mall as part of the police substation in the Town Center at Aurora.

"We see everything," Ozaluk said. "A majority of our job is community engagement -- going from store to store, talking to kids, and interacting with retail customers. But we also deal with calls for service."

A recent shoplifting case began when the regional loss prevention manager for Victoria's Secret contacted the department regarding six incidents of theft at the mall. Thieves had stolen about $10,000 worth of merchandise.

"We started with surveillance video and loss prevention reports," Ozaluk explained. "From there, we worked with detectives to identify suspects and establish a pattern of activity."

APD discovered that the suspects typically targeted Victoria's Secret on Thursdays. Officers set up a covert operation.

"Officer Manley concealed himself inside the store, while I waited across the hall," Ozaluk said. "Once they entered, Manley alerted me, and we were able to apprehend them."

Their plan paid off, resulting in the arrest of three suspects that morning. The operation didn't end there.

Two suspected shoplifters are seen on Aurora police bodycam footage allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria's Secret at the Town Center mall. Aurora Police Department

"We called for backup to process the suspects, and then we set up again," Ozaluk said. "The group thought we were gone, so additional suspects showed up, and we arrested more people."

In total, officers apprehended four people that day and identified seven suspects involved in the theft ring.

This operation uncovered a larger pattern of organized retail crime.

"We were able to link these subjects to 98 other cases within the city," Ozaluk said. "Between the Town Center Mall and Southlands, they caused nearly $100,000 in losses."

Detectives compared surveillance videos from multiple incidents and identified the suspects involved in numerous thefts. One individual was tied to 25 separate cases.

"We were able to go back and match the suspects to open cases waiting for identification," Manley said.

The arrests have been a relief for mall employees, who often feel unsafe confronting shoplifters. The police substation at the mall has been operational for three years, allowing officers to respond quickly to incidents.

"If there's an issue, our response time is seconds, not minutes," Ozaluk said.

Beyond crime prevention, the officers prioritize building positive relationships with the community.

"We hang out with kids in the food court, play table tennis, and hand out stickers," Manley said. "We want people to see a different side of law enforcement -- not just responding to calls."

Since the arrests, shoplifting incidents have decreased significantly. "Victoria's Secret told us their theft has almost stopped entirely," Manley said. "I never expected this operation to lead to such a magnitude of charges."

The Aurora Police Department encourages anyone needing assistance at the mall to contact their substation directly or notify mall security.