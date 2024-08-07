India wrestling star Vinesh Phogat disqualified before Olympic gold medal bout after failing to make weight

U.S. wraps up Olympic gymnastics competition Team USA wraps up Olympic gymnastics competition; several teams in knockout play 02:26

India women's wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the 50-kilogram wrestling final at the Paris Olympics after failing to make weight Wednesday, creating a ripple effect on the medal matches and resulting in some forced adjustments by organizers.

Phogat defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semifinals Tuesday, but her disqualification pushed Guzman Lopez into the gold medal match Wednesday night.

Phogat had gotten off to a great start at the Paris Games, stunning four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in her first match on Tuesday. She eventually won her first three matches to earn a spot in the 50-kilogram final.

But that is not going to happen. Team India announced on social media Wednesday that Phogat is out.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the announcement said.

Vinesh Phogat of India gestures after winning the match against Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba on August 06, 2024 in the Women's Freestyle 50kg Semifinal at the Paris Olympics. Kim Kyung-Hoon / REUTERS

Phogat had been seemingly unbeatable on the mat. After beating top-seeded Susaki - who captured gold at the Tokyo Olympics without conceding a point - she then won her quarterfinal match against Ukraine's Oksana Livach 7-5 and her semifinal against Guzman Lopez 5-0 to become the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic final.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media Wednesday to express his support for Phogat. calling her "a champion among champions."

"You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian," Modi wrote. "Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

Who will fight in the gold medal match?

Phogat's disqualification eliminates her from competition and moves Guzman Lopez into the final against American Sarah Hildebrandt, who defeated Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 in the other semifinal. According to her Team USA bio, the 30-year-old Hildebrandt is a two-time Olympian who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.

What happens in the bronze medal match?

There are two bronze medals awarded in each wresting weight classes. Phogat's disqualification created a domino effect. Susaki, who lost to Phogat, had earned a spot in the repechage against Livach, with one needing to earn a spot in a bronze medal match. The Phogat-Livach match has been elevated to one of the two bronze medal matches. The other bronze match will match China's Feng Ziqi and Dolgorjav - a pairing that was not impacted by Phogat's disqualification.

Has Phogat previously failed to make weight?

It's unclear if Phogat has ever been disqualified for not making weight. She had never placed higher than ninth at the Olympics or third at a world championship event before this impressive performance at the Paris Games.

Why is Phogat so well known in India?

In 2023, Phogat and other female wrestlers were detained by police in India's capital city of New Delhi after they marched on parliament following allegations of sexual misconduct by people within the sport, including Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Sanjay Kumar Singh later replaced him in the position.