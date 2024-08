Team USA wraps up Olympic gymnastics competition; several teams in knockout play After a Monday that saw USA gymnastics end their Paris Games with more medals, it's a key day for several other U.S. Olympians and teams Tuesday. Noah Lyles will run the 200-meter semifinal while the men's basketball team faces Brazil in their quarterfinals and the women's soccer team will face Germany in their semifinal. CBS News and Sports correspondent Dana Jacobson has more.