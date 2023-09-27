Accused Denver killer Vinchenzo Moscoso was granted 2022 parole over objections of case manager

Vinchenzo Moscoso, charged with randomly stabbing two people to death in Denver on Sept. 14, was released from jail on parole in March of this year, even though a parole case manager called him a "public safety risk" and asked that he be returned to prison.

Vinchenzo Moscoso Denver Police

But according to an audio recording of Moscoso's last parole hearing in October 2022, the parole board member running the hearing overruled that parole request and extended Moscoso's parole which allowed him back on the streets, and urged Moscoso to make "good choices and take full advantage of what parole is about."

Police say Moscoso stabbed a passenger on an RTD bus to death. Fidel Sanchez- Banuelos was 51 and according to his obituary, was the father of three daughters. Hours later, police say Moscoso, 29, attacked and killed 83-year-old Judy Corcoran as she sat on a bench. The murders appeared to be random and unprovoked according to Denver police.

Fidel Sanchez-Banuelos CBS

Judy Corcoran CBS

Court records show Moscoso with multiple arrests over the last decade. But in an October 2022 parole hearing to decide if Moscoso should go back to prison, parole board member Joe Morales termed Moscoso's criminal record as "not super egregious." The parole hearing was held after Moscoso -- who had been on parole -- received a DUI in Jefferson County and was jailed. He faced the possibility of being taken off parole and returned to Colorado state prison. In the 30 minute hearing, reviewed by CBS News Colorado, Moscoso recounted how he had suffered a traumatic brain injury after a motorcycle crash earlier in his life. He was not wearing a helmet at the time and admitted he was "not sober."

He told the parole board of his extensive history of alcohol abuse and drug addiction, including heroin and opiates.

"I just want to express to the parole board," said Moscoso,"I did mess up and take accountability. I shouldn't have been drinking," he said. "I am going to keep taking the steps to do well ... not just going to get out there and act up," said Moscoso.

But a parole case manager said during the hearing Moscoso had previously done poorly on parole. She said she was "recommending (parole) revocation."

"He's still a public safety risk due to the fact he continues to drive. We can't take that chance ... may be out there driving under the influence."

Revoking parole would have meant a return to prison for Moscoso.

But parole board member Morales overrode that recommendation.

"I am going to order your parole be continued," said Morales.

He noted Moscoso would still have to complete a six month jail term, would have to complete drug and alcohol treatment while in jail and would face two years of probation and parole oversight when released from jail.

"I just see this Mr. Moscosco as an opportunity for your future. It's a matter about being mature and making good choices and take full advantage of what parole is about."

The order allowed Moscoso to complete his county jail sentence and he was then paroled out of jail in March 2023.

"So ultimately it's up to you," said Morales.

Vinchenzo Moscoso Colorado Department of Corrections

"Thank you for the opportunity," responded Moscoso. "I won't disappoint you guys."

Moscoso is now being held on $5 million bond in connection to the two murders.

The director of Colorado's parole board declined an interview request from CBS News Colorado. But a parole board spokesperson released a statement about the 2022 Moscoso decision.

"The Parole Board member has the final authority to render a decision as to whether parole is continued, continued with modifications (such as treatment options), or revoked," wrote Alondra Gonzalez-Garcia. "The Parole Board's primary responsibility is community safety; which includes the offenders' long-term success by mitigating risk factors and addressing treatment issues. With the dual-supervision of probation and parole and the intervention plan, it appeared that his identified risk factors were appropriately mitigated and the plan would promote his long-term stability in the community."

Moscoso previously turned down an interview request from CBS News Colorado.

