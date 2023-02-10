Video contradicts Littleton Police Department's statement in deadly police shooting

The story has changed of the deadly shooting of a man by a Littleton police officer.

The department originally said a motorcyclist crashed and the suspect ran from the scene before pulling a gun on around 1 a.m. near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue.

But in a newly released video, you see 41-year-old Stephen Poolson being hit by the patrol car, then the officer gets out and chases him.

"Based on this video it has come to light that the motorcycle did not in fact crash, but yes, in fact, was contacted by a patrol vehicle," Littleton Police Spokeswoman Sheera Poelman said in a statement Wednesday.

What happened next was not recorded by the camera that got this footage, but police say Poolson pulled out a gun, which is why their officer shot him. The officer in question is on paid administrative leave, according to the department.

The shooting was captured on bodycam video, but the department said it won't be releasing the footage until after the investigation from the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Police originally said they pursued Poolson because the motorcycle he was driving was allegedly stolen.