Suspect crashes stolen motorcycle, dies after shooting with Littleton police

A stolen motorcycle suspect is dead after a shooting involving Littleton police officers near S Bannock Street and W Powers Avenue early on Thursday.

CBS

According to Littleton Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation in the 5600 block of Bannock Street around 3:22 a.m. after the shooting took place. Littleton police originally saw a a suspicious vehicle just after 1 a.m. near the intersection with Powers, where the suspect was riding a suspect stolen motorcycle and crashed.

We can confirm the suspect is deceased. A media staging area has been set up on Powers Ave. just west of Broadway. https://t.co/PLayCTDPZt pic.twitter.com/apPUzuMesQ — Littleton Colorado Police Department (@LittletonPD) February 2, 2023

When an officer on scene tried to speak with the suspect, he ran away from police and pulled a gun. An officer fired shots at the suspect, and the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Littleton police officer involved in the shooting was not hurt, and the shooting remains under investigation.