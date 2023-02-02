Watch CBS News
Suspect crashes stolen motorcycle, dies after shooting with Littleton police

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A stolen motorcycle suspect is dead after a shooting involving Littleton police officers near S Bannock Street and W Powers Avenue early on Thursday. 

According to Littleton Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation in the 5600 block of Bannock Street around 3:22 a.m. after the shooting took place. Littleton police originally saw a a suspicious vehicle just after 1 a.m. near the intersection with Powers, where the suspect was riding a suspect stolen motorcycle and crashed. 

When an officer on scene tried to speak with the suspect, he ran away from police and pulled a gun. An officer fired shots at the suspect, and the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

The Littleton police officer involved in the shooting was not hurt, and the shooting remains under investigation.

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on February 2, 2023 / 5:25 AM

