Political newcomer Victor Marx projected to win Republican primary for Colorado governor

Victor Marx, a newcomer to politics, is projected to win the Republican primary for governor in Colorado.

Victor Marx poses for a photo at his campaign headquarters on June 4, 2026, in Colorado Springs. Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The El Paso County resident opted against participating in most of the GOP debates during the primary election cycle. He began his campaign with no statewide name recognition but raised more money than his two Republican opponents combined.

He is a Marine veteran who is the founder of the nonprofit humanitarian ministry All Things Possible, which is based in Colorado Springs.

Marx won by 39.9% of the vote and is projected to defeat state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer and state Rep. Scott Bottoms.

In a message on Facebook, Marx thanked his supporters, stating:

"THANK YOU, COLORADO. Because of you, your time, your door knocking, your phone calls, and your belief in something bigger than politics, we just won the Republican nomination for Governor.

This victory belongs to every volunteer and supporter who refused to give up on our state. I am grateful beyond words.

Now the real work begins.

Colorado families are facing real challenges. High costs. Unaffordable housing and healthcare. Fears about unsafe neighborhoods and schools.

Let's face it, Colorado has changed, and not for the better.

But there is hope. We can unite and build a better, stronger Colorado for all of us.

This isn't about a single political party. It's about a single, unified Colorado!

The general election starts now. Let's go win it together."

Marx faces an uphill climb in his bid to be the first Republican governor in Colorado in 20 years. He now moves on to the general election to face Phil Weiser, who is projected to win the Democratic primary for governor. Greg Lopez will also be on the ballot as an independent.

One of the debates Marx didn't participate in was the one hosted by CBS Colorado in early June. Bottoms, a state representative from El Paso County and lead pastor for Church at Briargate, and Kirkmeyer, a state senator who represents Larimer and Weld Counties, both took part.

Scott Bottoms, left, and Barb Kirkmeyer, right CBS

Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, is term-limited.

In January, former Congressman Greg Lopez left the Republican Party to run for governor as an unaffiliated candidate.

In a statement following Marx's projected win on Thursday, Weiser said, "From the little we know about Victor Marx, his views and style are far out of step with Coloradans, and his nomination for governor is a threat to our state's values and our future. Governing is serious business, and Coloradans have a clear choice in this race: a politics of showing up, listening, and fighting for the rights and freedoms of all – or a politics of deception, demonization, and distraction. As governor, I'll meet this moment by fighting against lawlessness and corruption and for a brighter future for all Coloradans."

Election Day is Nov. 3.