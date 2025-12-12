Victim in Wash Park shooting speaks at vigil for victims of gun violence, hopes for safer future and safer Denver

In Denver 10 months ago, a man named Ben Varga had just gotten dropped off at Washington Park to meet friends for a picnic. Not far away, two men were on a bench arguing. Police say one of them -- Ryan Egleston -- pulled a gun and fired.

Ben Varga CBS

Moments later, Varga was randomly shot. He had nothing to do with the conflict, but a bullet hit him in the back of his neck and traveled through his jaw. In addition to fracturing two of his vertebrae and breaking his jaw in several places, it knocked out some of his teeth.

Three days later he woke up in the ICU initially unable to talk.

Since then, Ben has worked hard for his recovery. He's been through more than eight surgeries, and he went through a long stretch where he couldn't eat solid food.

It was his 24th birthday on Wednesday, and that brought up thoughts of how he came close to never seeing the celebration. Somehow, the bullet didn't damage his nerves or his brain.

"The thought of the bullet hitting maybe a little more central in my neck could have been a much different outcome," he said. "If I'm being honest, it crosses my mind every day."

Also on that night, as part of the annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, Varga recounted his experience as a survivor in front of a crowd at Denver Health.

"I'm incredibly lucky to be here today. Standing, walking, talking and seemingly unaffected from the incidents that happened on that day," he said.

Varga expressed thanks for a Denver Health doctor, Lakshmi Karra, who just happened to be at Wash Park that day and rendered immediate aid to Varga, helping to save his life. He also thanked other staff at Denver Health who helped him survive and recover.

He said he has hopes for a safer future and a safer Denver.

And for a young man who has had plenty of surprises, there was a welcome one on Wednesday night. Denver Health staff brought out birthday cake with candles at the vigil. It was recognition of a birthday that was never a sure thing.