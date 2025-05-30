Outdoor equity grant helps Colorado nonprofit that gives children of color a chance to enjoy the outdoors

Jessica Newton knows what it's like to be the only person of color in the outdoors.

"I was the only chocolate person on the trails, and my daughter and I used to go out with her friends, and we'd never we never saw anyone that looked like us," said Newton. "Everyone deserves to be in the outdoors."

That's why she started Vibe Tribe. It's a nonprofit whose sole focus is teaching young people of color and LGBTQ kids how to get outside and provides them with the opportunity to experience it firsthand.

"It really allows for us to drive hundreds of kids into the outdoors, providing education, providing a safe place to explore and opportunities to do to be a kid and to be in the outdoors again," said Newton.

But she had some help. For three years now Vibe Tribe has received an Outdoor Equity Grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It's a program that funds organizations and projects that improve access, representation, meaningful participation, and quality experiences for youth and their families in the Colorado outdoors.

Jessica says Vibe Tribe has put the money they received to good use.

"We hire staff, we have to have culturally related staff to be able to relate to our youth. Right? So we want them if they're Spanish speaking, we provide adventure guides that are bilingual," said Newton. "We provide gear and equipment for our youth. That way they don't have to worry about backpacks. They don't have to worry about science kits. They don't have to worry about trekking poles. They don't have to worry about boots."

She isn't the only one that thinks that. Vibe Tribe was awarded the 2024 Starburst Award from the Colorado Lottery for how the spent the money they received. Jessica says the money and the programs her nonprofit have been able to provide for the community are changing lives for Colorado kids.

"It helps them graduate. It helps them explore into career opportunities that are in the outdoors as well," said Newton.

If you're a group that's interested in applying for one of those grants the deadline to submit an interest form is June 2, 2025.