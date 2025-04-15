Veterans and volunteers pack food boxes to help Colorado families

A group of veterans and volunteers gathered over the weekend to give back to communities in Colorado as part of the nonprofit "The Mission Continues."

The team packed food boxes for individuals and families in need, working together to fight food insecurity in the Denver area along with Food Bank of the Rockies.

Although the group is made up primarily of veterans, anyone is welcome to participate.

Corey Kilgore of the Denver Service Platoon helps pack food and drinks for Colorado families with the nonprofit The Mission Continues. CBS

"It's part of a cohesion thing to give back to the community," said Corey Kilgore with the Denver Service Platoon. "They may not be veterans, but they want to be part of a community to give back."

The Mission Continues hosts service projects throughout the community on the second Saturday of every month. The nonprofit operates nationwide, organizing a range of volunteer opportunities to support local needs.

"Earth Day, National Volunteer Week, and National Volunteer Month collide in April, and we're once again seizing the moment to make a real difference," said La Costa Moore, interim CEO of The Mission Continues. "Our veteran-led teams are hitting the ground running to strengthen the communities we love. This is about legacy—leaving behind thriving spaces and stronger bonds within each community we touch."