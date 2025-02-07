Verizon Fan Fest to welcome thousands of guests for massive Super Bowl party in Denver

Verizon Fan Fest will take place on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High

Verizon Fan Fest will take place on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High

Verizon Fan Fest will take place on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High

The big game on Sunday might be in New Orleans, but there is a new experience going on at Empower Field at Mile High ahead of kickoff. Verizon Fan Fest is going to take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

"It's going to be a great time! This is something we've never done before," said Verizon spokesperson Meagan Dorsch. She said there will be viewing parties in 30 NFL markets, including Denver, to simultaneously watch the Super Bowl together. "It's like a big party. Big Easy has nothing on the Mile High," said Dorsch.

CBS

Dorsch said the event is a thank you to Verizon customers and offers those who don't have the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl a different kind of experience.

"A lot of people do not have the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl, so we want to bring that energy and that passion for football to kind of a more local setting, and for the customers that we have in this community," said Dorsch.

Current Denver Broncos Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and former Bronco Emmanuel Sanders, as well as NFL alumni, will be there to kick off the event.

Dorsch shared some of the excitement waiting for the visitors.

"When guests arrive, they're going to be running through like a tunnel with the cheerleaders and the band, Miles the Mascot. We're going to have like a combine set up on the field that families can take part in, a lot of food. So it's going to be a really, really fun time all leading up to the game, and they can stay and watch the game too. It's going to be the largest viewing party of the Super Bowl."

Although the weather will be a bit chilly Sunday, there's something for everyone. Events will take place on the field and inside at the club level.

Dorsch said they're expecting 2,00 visitors at Verizon Fan Fest. Tickets for Verizon customers were first come first served and have already sold out.