Community members and the City of Denver are fed up with scooters on the sidewalks, and now Veo says it's ready to start issuing fines to those who violate that restriction.

"You have these stupid scooters that just get left everywhere," said Tim Shae, who lives and plays downtown.

As he points out, just about any road, sidewalk or alleyway you look at, you can spot a Veo scooter or bike. Some are being ridden on the sidewalk, while others are left there.

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"This is sticking out, and so if you're a wheelchair user, it's very difficult enough to get by if you have traffic coming this way," Shae said about a scooter on the sidewalk downtown. "You shouldn't have to navigate that on the sidewalk."

And the city feels the same way. Starting this month, enforcement agents are now observing riders, and if violations like riding on the sidewalk occur, they'll issue a citation of up to $999 per instance, to Veo.

However, Veo says it intends to pass those fines on to the riders responsible. They've already issued around 3,000 warnings to riders. Repeat offenders can expect fines of $5-$10 and even suspension - something Shae was already hoping they'd do.

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"They can make sure people are safe on them, and you know if they aren't, they could not let them use them or fine them or do something like that," said Shae.

But he's skeptical about whether things will actually change.

Shae says he nearly tripped on one while walking to grab a sandwich and called 311 to report the situation. He says he was pointed to an email address to contact Veo directly, then to a submission form.

"They're making this purposely difficult. And you know, I thought about it. When has it ever worked out when you have the wolf watching the chicken coop? The chickens never win," said Shae.

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Both the city and Veo say they won't issue direct fines based on complaints but will use them to identify potential problem areas.

However, Veo also says it's adding dozens more corrals to park their vehicles, and as of December 31, users won't be able to end a ride downtown unless it's parked in one. These are all welcome changes for Denverites like Shae who've had enough.

Shae said, "I don't want to have to be dodging scooters while I'm downtown."