Denverites able to report VEO riders for violations beginning in November

Starting in November, people in Denver will be able to report VEO bike riders who are not using them correctly.

VEO is the city's exclusive vendor for scooters and e-bikes. It replaced Lime and Bird earlier this year, and the city hoped the new technology and designated parking areas would improve safety for riders and pedestrians.

A Veo scooter submerged in Cherry Creek photographed in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

VEO told CBS Colorado that its scooters and e-bikes have GPS and onboard sensors that can detect when someone rides on a sidewalk. The company said it warns violators before taking additional enforcement measures for repeat offenses.

But residents say scooters continue to block sidewalks, entrances and walkways.

A review by the City Attorney's Office found that the company was not in compliance with some of the terms of its contract with the city.

A cyclist rides past a fallen Veo scooter on Cherry Creek trail in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Starting November 1, residents can submit complaints directly to the city about people riding VEO vehicles on sidewalks or parking where they shouldn't. The City of Denver says it will start enforcing the violations against the company.

"We have a responsibility to keep our sidewalks safe and accessible," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "Veo riders should do their part by riding and parking responsibly and keeping sidewalks clear for pedestrians. We expect Veo to help reinforce expectations, and we will continue to hold the company accountable for ensuring riders follow the rules."

A jogger runs past a fallen Veo scooter on Cherry Creek trail in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Veo told city officials that it plans to begin issuing fines for parking on sidewalks and it will create additional parking corrals. It also promised to improve its sidewalk detection technology.