Vehicle repair shop opens in vacant building in downtown Denver

A ribbon-cutting will celebrate a new car repair shop that just opened its doors in downtown Denver on Thursday morning.

The Big O Tires is taking over a building on 2000 North Broadway that has been vacant for a couple of years. The company reached out to CBS Colorado to let us know they were taking over the building.

Big O Tires Store Manager Sonny Garcia tells CBS Colorado that they have already employed 10 mechanics and need four more mechanics. Along with tire management and replacement, the company does fluid checks, suspension repairs and more.

Big O Tires is taking over a building on 2000 North Broadway. CBS

Garcia says there are not a lot of mechanic shops around this area downtown, so the shop is needed. As ongoing construction and pothole repairs are underway, this is a shop that can help with car repairs as needed.

Garcia tells CBS Colorado that with every emergency, they will make sure to help you as fast as possible.

"We are the ones that are in the heart of Denver, so we are able to service anybody as quickly as possible," Garcia said. "This is anytime and anybody who has an emergency. "

During the ribbon-cutting, the Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation received a $1,000 donation.