Fire departments respond to "suspicious" fires in Denver near High Line Canal, officials say

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.


CBS Colorado

Multiple fire departments responded to several vegetation fires along the High Line Canal in Denver that fire officials said were "suspicious in nature" on Monday afternoon.

The fires were first reported just before 2 p.m. near 1181 South Parker Road and South Metro Fire Rescue said its Fire Marshal's Office was investigating the cause of those fires.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to several vegetation fires that burned a structure off South Parker Road in Denver on Monday, July 7, 2025. CBS

South Metro Fire Rescue said one of the fires extended to a nearby structure and footage from CBS News Colorado's cameras showed damage to a building in an office complex.

By 2:48 p.m., fire officials said the fire was under control, but South Parker Road would remain closed in the area of East Mississippi Avenue for some time.

