Van Gogh artwork in Denver opens conversation about struggling with mental health

One of the most brilliant and misunderstood artists of all time's artwork is now in Denver. The Van Gogh Immersive Experience highlights the late 1800s of Van Gogh's incredible collection, while also focusing on his struggling mental health.

"Look what he was able to achieve in such a short time," Lakendra Tookes, Exhibit Hub Host with Van Gogh Experience. "I truly hope whatever he is right now, I hope he is smiling. It doesn't seem like he was able to enjoy life while he was here on this earth. He had a lot of struggles."

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Tookes says that with his mental health struggles, Vincent Van Gogh was still able to channel them through his art. He only lived to be 37 years old, but in that time, he created more than 2,100 paintings over the span of ten years.

"He was able to turn his personal struggles and his turmoil into beautiful artwork," Tookes said.

This is not like a regular art exhibit. In each room, you can hear beautiful music, get close and personal with each piece, and many of the artworks move.

"Get into the art," Tookes said. "Get into the frame but also get into the mind of Vincent Van Gogh."

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Even though his mind was complicated, he still made sure to complete his art. Van Gogh may have died more than 150 years ago, but people still face similar struggles today. Tookes says to use his struggle to seek help if you need it. Every life is important.

"Thank you for not succumbing to all of your pain and for channeling that into something so beautiful and so impactful," Tookes said. "I found it incredibly inspirational."

Tookes said if she could say one thing to him right now in the afterlife, she hopes he is doing okay.

"I hope wherever he is right now, he is at peace and he sees what his work and the impact that it still has on the world over 100 years later," Tookes said.

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The Van Gogh Immersive Experience can be seen at the Lighthouse Airspace Denver. The exhibit is open to the public from now through the summer.

To see the days and times it is available and the prices, click here.