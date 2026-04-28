Van fire shuts down some lanes of I-70 west of Denver metro area

Flames shot from a van parked on the side of the westbound lanes of I-70 between Lookout Mountain and Genesee on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the van ignited just after 2 p.m. near mile marker 255.

A van was on fire in the westbound lanes of I-70 between Lookout Mountain and Genesee. Jefferson County

The number two and three lanes were closed due to the fire and traffic was backed up for about a mile.

The fire spread to the grassy area on the shoulder but investigators said fire crews were able to quickly contain it.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and plan an alternate route.