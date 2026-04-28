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Van fire shuts down some lanes of I-70 west of Denver metro area

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Flames shot from a van parked on the side of the westbound lanes of I-70 between Lookout Mountain and Genesee on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the van ignited just after 2 p.m. near mile marker 255. 

van-fire-i-70.jpg
A van was on fire in the westbound lanes of I-70 between Lookout Mountain and Genesee.  Jefferson County

The number two and three lanes were closed due to the fire and traffic was backed up for about a mile. 

The fire spread to the grassy area on the shoulder but investigators said fire crews were able to quickly contain it. 

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and plan an alternate route. 

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