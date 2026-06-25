Kids escape unscathed after van slips off Colorado mountain road and down Blue River embankment

A van carrying campers from a hike near Blue River rolled down an embankment Thursday afternoon, but everyone inside escaped without major injuries. According to the Keystone Science School, the 15-passenger van was transporting 13 campers and two adults back from Mohawk Lakes when it slid off a wet road and rolled over.

Emergency crews responded to Spruce Creek Road after receiving reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

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"We're fortunate that it was low speed, and there was no intrusion into the passenger cabin," Matt Benedict, division chief of wildfire and community preparedness for Red, White and Blue Fire said.

Investigators believe muddy conditions created by recent rainfall contributed to the crash. The van rolled down a steep embankment before coming to rest against a tree. Two people suffered minor injuries, but neither required transportation to a hospital, according to fire officials.

Keystone Science School confirmed emergency responders arrived quickly and that no major injuries were reported.

"The safety and well-being of our campers and staff is our highest priority," Executive Director Eric Rightor said in a statement. "We are grateful that there were no major injuries, and we are committed to fully supporting all those involved and their families."

Fire officials also credited seatbelt use for helping protect those inside the vehicle. "We always encourage everyone to wear their seatbelts... and they did. And everybody left," Benedict said.

The Keystone Science School is located in Summit County.